3 children drown in Netrokona, M’singh

At least three children drowned in Netrokona and Mymensingh yesterday.

In Netrokona, 18-month-old Javed, son of Sagar Mia, drowned in a water-filled pit in Pogla village of Kalmakanda upazila.

According to family and police, the incident occurred around 3:00pm when Javed was playing in the yard and his mother was busy with household chores.

As she did not see him for a while, family members began searching for him and found his body floating in a rainwater-filled pit near their house.

Javed was declared dead at Kalmakanda Upazila Health Complex.

In Mymensingh, the bodies of two children were recovered from a waterbody in Sadar upazila, a day after they went missing.

The victims are Rezwan Ahmed, 5, son of Asaduzaman Rubel, and Mohammad Hossain, 4, son of Arif Robbani.

Quoting family members, OC Sebirul Islam of Kotwali Police Station said the children had been playing outside on Saturday morning. When they did not return home, family members conducted a search but could not find them.

Around 10:00am yesterday, locals recovered their bodies from a nearby waterbody.

Police suspect the children might have fallen into the waterbody while playing.

An unnatural death case was filed.