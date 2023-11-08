3 children drown

Three children died by drowning in Jashore and Brahmanbaria yesterday and the day before.

In Jashore, a seven-year-old girl drowned in a pond near her house in Chowgachha upazila yesterday.

Rojoni Khatun, daughter of Rejaul Islam of Polua village of Pashapol union, was watching her parents catch fish in the pond. She was helping to keep the fish in a bowl, said her father.

At one point, she fell into the pond. Her parents rescued her with the help of locals and rushed her to the Chougachha Upazila Health Complex, where the duty doctor declared her dead.

In Brahmanbaria, two children drowned while swimming in a pond near their house at Jatrapur village under Ashuganj upazila on Monday afternoon. The deceased were identified as Sobuj, 7, son of Abdus Salam Mia, and his cousin Surjo, 9, son of Rubel.

Ashuganj Police Station OC Nahid Ahmed said locals took the boys to the upazila health complex, where doctors declared them dead.