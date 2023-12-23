3 buses set on fire in Dhaka within 90 minutes

Accidents & Fires
Photo: Collected (Dhanmondi)

Unidentified arsonists torched three buses in the capital's Dhanmondi, Mirpur and Gulistan tonight, on the eve of BNP's dawn-to-dusk blockade.

In Dhanmondi, a moving bus was set ablaze by some arsonists on a motorcycle around 9:45pm, in front of Dhanmondi 9 on the Mirpur Road, Dhanmondi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Parvez Alam told The Daily Star.

Police seized the motorcycle, however, the miscreants fled the scene.

In Mirpur 13, a parked bus of Trust Transport Services was set on fire around 10:30pm in front of Farmers Bank, said Kafrul Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Farukul Alam.

Photo: Collected

On information, two fire engines went to the spot and brought the fire under control at 10:52pm, said Ahsan Habib, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.

In Gulistan, a bus of Rajanigandha Paribahan was set on fire beside Gulistan toll plaza around 9:15pm.

Two fire engines of Siddique Bazar Fire Station rushed to the spot and doused the blaze around 9:27pm, said Rashid Bin Khaled, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.

There were no reports of casualties in the fires.

