3 burnt after explosion at Dhaka's Shyampur flat

Three people suffered severe burns in a fire following an explosion at a flat in Dhaka's Shyampur area early today.

The injured -- Tushar, 40, Jamal, 25, and Jamil, 24 -- have been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Md Tariqul Islam, a resident surgeon at the burn institute, confirmed that all the three have been admitted to the hospital with critical burn injuries.

Tushar suffered 100 percent burns, Jamal 75 percent, and Jamil 55 percent burns, he said.

The explosion occurred around 2:30am at a building locally known as the Nil Building.

According to Tushar's brother Md Dipu, Tushar lives on the building's seventh floor and is currently unemployed. Jamal resides on the sixth floor, while Jamil lives in Jurain Baganbari area. Both Jamal and Jamil had gone to Tushar's apartment that night to hang out.

During their visit, an explosion suddenly occurred, resulting in burn injuries of the three persons. Neighbours rushed them to the hospital for treatment.

Dipu mentioned that he headed to the hospital as soon as he learned of the accident. It is suspected that accumulated gas led to the explosion.

Jamil's father, Iqbal Hossain, said that Jamil, who has some mental health issues, is also unemployed. Jamil had left home on Monday. However, Iqbal was not aware of the cause leading up to the accident.