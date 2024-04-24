3 boys drown in Padma

A total of nine people have drowned in the river since April 15

Three boys drowned yesterday afternoon while they were swimming in the Padma river in Rajshahi's Syampur area.

They were identified as Juboraj, Nuruzzaman, and Arif of Bakhrabaj Dakkhinpara area. They were aged between 13 and 14 and all of them were local madrassa students, said Akter Hamid, deputy assistant director of Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defence.

With the three boys, a total of nine people have drowned in the river since April 15, the day when the ongoing heatwave started sweeping Rajshahi.

Locals said the boys went missing when they were swimming near the Syampur ghat around 1:45pm.

Informed, the fire service divers reached the scene around 2:00pm.

They recovered the bodies of the children from the river around an hour later, the fire service official said.