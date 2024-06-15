3 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia road crash

Three Bangladeshi migrant workers were killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. They were residents of Chandpur's Faridganj and Haimchar upazilas.

The deceased were identified as Sabuj Chowkidar, 38, of Paschim Bishkatali village of Faridganj upazila, Md Sabbir, 21, of Charbhanga village of Haimchar upazila and Md Rifat, 20, of Kamalapur village of Haimchar upazila.

The accident occurred around 9:00am (local time) on Thursday when they were going to their workplace from Afif, a city in Saudi Arabia.

Sabuj's father Jamal Chowkidar said they received information about the accident at 4:00pm on Thursday.

Later, they were taken to a local hospital where doctors declared three people, including Sabuj, dead around 10:00pm, he said quoting relatives staying in Saudi Arabia.

Sabuj was driving the car at the time of the accident, he added.

Families of the victims are urgently calling for the cooperation of the departments of the government concerned in bringing the bodies of their sons.