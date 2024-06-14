3 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia road accident

Three Bangladeshi migrant workers were killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The victims were residents of Chandpur's Faridganj and Haimchar upazilas.

The deceased were identified as Sabuj Chowkidar, 38, son of Jamal Chowkidar of Paschim Bishkatali village of Faridganj upazila, Md Sabbir, 21, son of Md Ismail Chayal of Charbhanga village of Haimchar upazila and Md Rifat, 20, son of Delwar Hossain of Kamalapur village of Algi North Union.

The accident occurred around 9:00am (local time) on Thursday when they were going to their workplace from Afif, a city in Saudi Arabia.

Sabuj's father Jamal Chowkidar said they received information about the accident at 4:00pm on Thursday.

Later, they were taken to a local hospital where doctors declared three people, including Sabuj, dead around 10:00pm, he said quoting relatives staying in Saudi Arabia.

Sabuj was driving the car at the time of the accident, he added.

He also said his son Sabuj went to Saudi Arabia about 18 years ago.

He had visited the country several times. He has a wife and two daughters.

They have also been taken to Saudi Arabia several times on travel visas.

Two weeks ago, he took his wife and children to Saudi Arabia again. They are still in there.

Rifat's father Delwar Hossain said he spoke with his son a few days ago. "My son promised to celebrate the Eid with us but it remained unfulfilled," he mourned.

Families of the victims are urgently calling for the cooperation of the concerned departments of the government in bringing the bodies of their sons.

Haimchar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Umme Salma Nazneen Trisha said, "We have not been informed by the families of those who died in the accident in Saudi Arabia so far."

However, she said all kinds of assistance would be provided to the families of the deceased to bring the bodies home, once they are informed about it.