Star Report
Sat Nov 4, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Nov 4, 2023 12:02 AM

3 Bangladeshis killed in Malaysia landslide

Three Bangladeshi migrant workers were killed in a landslide in Malaysia's Machang area on Thursday.

The deceased are Jahidul Khan, 20, and Sajjad Hossain, 20, of Shariatpur, and Monirul Islam, 31, of Pabna, Nazmus Sadat Salim, minister (labour) at the Bangladesh mission, said yesterday.

The official said the bodies were kept at a local hospital after autopsy.

The mission is trying to send the bodies home as soon as possible and also working to realise compensation from their employers, he said.

The migrant workers might have entered Malaysia recently on e-visa, the official told this newspaper over phone.

The three workers were buried alive in a landslide while working at a highway construction site near Kampung Maka, Pulai Chondong around 2:30pm (Malaysia time), according to another report of the Star.

