3 Bangladeshis killed in Malaysia landslide

Star Digital Report
Three Bangladeshi migrant workers were killed in a landslide in Malaysia's Machang area yesterday.

The deceased are Jahidul Khan, 20, and Sajjad Hossain, 20, of Shariatpur, and Monirul Islam, 31, of Pabna, Nazmus Sadat Salim, minister (labour) at the Bangladesh mission, said today.

The official said the bodies were kept at a local hospital after autopsy.

The mission is trying to send the bodies home as soon as possible and also working to realise compensation from their employers, he said.

The migrant workers might have entered Malaysia recently on e-visa, the official told this newspaper over phone.

Following the incident, Malaysia's National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) today called for the pressing need for employers to strictly adhere to the country's Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, according to a report of The Star, Malaysia's English-language daily.

The three workers were buried alive in a landslide while working at a highway construction site near Kampung Maka, Pulai Chondong around 2:30pm (Malaysia time), according to another report of the Star.

 

 

 

 

 

