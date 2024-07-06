3 Bangladeshis die in factory fire in KSA

Three Bangladeshis from Naogaon's Atrai upazila have died in a factory fire in the Musaasa neighborhood of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The fire incident occurred around 5:00pm local time on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Faruk Hossain, 40, from Tejnanandi village; Enamul Hossain, 25, from Shikarpur village; and Shukbar Ali, 40, from Digha Schoolpara village.

A pall of doom descended on Faruk's home in Tejnanandi village on Thursday. Relatives, neighbours, and well-wishers gathered to offer their condolences as Faruk's wife and two children remained inconsolable.

Faruk's nephew, Pintu Ali, said his uncle had been working in the garment industry before moving to Saudi Arabia six years ago. Faruk had faced numerous challenges and recently joined a sofa manufacturing factory eight months ago.

Biddut Hossain, the son-in-law of Shukbar Ali, said Shukkur, who worked as a farm labourer, had sold his only piece of land to fund his trip to Saudi Arabia two and a half years ago. Despite his efforts, he had not been able to repay the debts.

Shukbar's family will now struggle without their sole breadwinner. He left behind two sons, one of whom is physically challenged, and a daughter.

Enamul's uncle, Zahidul Islam, said Enamul had gone to Saudi Arabia with hopes of earning enough to repay his debts and build a better future. Enamul had almost completed the construction of a brick house and planned to return home next year to get married. The news of his death has left his parents devastated.

The families of the deceased have appealed to the government for immediate assistance in repatriating the bodies.

Atrai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sanchita Biswas expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said that the authorities are in touch with the bereaved families.

She pledged support to facilitate the return of the dead bodies and any other government assistance available.