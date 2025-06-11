29 dead, 153 Injured in road crashes across 16 districts

At least 29 people were killed and 153 others injured in crashes in 16 districts since June 5.

In Bagerhat, a man was killed and eight others were injured after a bus crashed into a tree in Fakirhat early yesterday.

The man, aged approximately 35, died at the scene, said Sheikh Nuruzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mollahat Highway Police Station, adding that his identity had not been confirmed yet.

The driver and seven other passengers were injured, he added.

In Narsingdi, three young men were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a bus on Monday night, said Ismail Hossain, station officer of Shibpur Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The deceased, Saiful Islam, 22, Ashiq, 22, and Apu, 20, were residents of Mirzakanadi village in Shibpur.

In Khulna, two people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and an electric three-wheeler near Rupsha Bridge early Monday, reports UNB.

The victims are three-wheeler driver Rafiqul Islam, 56, and Tanzil, 12, said Abdur Rahim, in-charge of Lobonchora Police Station.

In Barishal's Gournadi upazila on Sunday night, at least 30 passengers were injured in a collision involving four buses.

The accident took place around 10:00pm on the Dhaka-Barishal highway, said police.

In Faridpur, a man was killed and another injured when a bus hit their motorcycle in Bhanga upazila on Sunday evening.

The deceased is Riyan Hossain, 20, of Dasar upazila in Madaripur district, said Mohammad Rokibuzzaman, OC of Bhanga Highway Police Station.

In Chandpur, two people were killed and six others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and an auto-rickshaw on Pennai Road in Matlab upazila on Sunday afternoon.

The victims are Siddiqur Rahman, 50, the CNG driver, and Tapan Choudhury, 35, said Saleh Ahmed, OC of Matlab South Police Station.

In Narayanganj, two women died after a CNG-run auto-rickshaw fell into the Meghna river from a ferry at the Bishnandi terminal in Araihazar on Saturday.

The victims -- Khaleda Begum, 55, and her daughter-in-law Farzana Begum, 22 -- were residents of Nabinagar, Brahmanbaria, said Araihazar Police Station OC Khondokar Nasir Uddin.

In Munshiganj, a man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another bike on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Akash Hawlader, 33, of Jajira municipality in Shariatpur district, said firefighters.

In Lalmonirhat, at least 55 people were injured after a passenger bus veered off the road and fell into a roadside ditch in Budartal area early Saturday, said Badal Kumar Mandal, inspector at Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station.

In Kishoreganj, at least three people were killed and three others injured in separate crashes in Pakundia upazila on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Dulal Mia, 45, and Shahab Uddin, 55, of Pakundia upazila; and Sarwar Hossain, 15, of Nandail, Mymensingh, said Sakhawat Hossain, OC of Pakundia Police Station.

In Jamalpur, a woman was killed after being hit by a motorcycle in Melandah upazila on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Fulmoti Begum, 45, from Bagbari, said Shafiqul Islam, OC of Melandah Police Station.

In Munshiganj, Masud Rana, 45, died while his wife and two children were injured in a crash in the Atpara-Kalligao area of Sreenagar upazila on Friday afternoon, said Dewan Azad Hossain, station officer of Srinagar Fire Service.

In Mymensingh, two people were killed and 12 others injured after a bus crashed into a mosque on Mymesningh-Sherpur road on Friday morning.

The deceased are Parvez Mia, 35, and his son Hasan Mia, 8, of Sanarpar area of Narayanganj, said Tipu Sultan, OC of Tarakanda Police Station.

In Chattogram, three people were killed after a train collided with several vehicles stuck on the Kalurghat Bridge on Thursday night, said police.

In Jamalpur, a 10-year-old girl was killed and her father injured after a bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Bakshiganj Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Anisa Akter of Gazipur, said Bakshiganj Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Istiak Ahmed.

In Jhenaidah, three of a family, including a child, were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle in Shailkupa on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased are Mustafa Hossain, 38, of Mailmari village in Shailkupa, his wife Selina Khatun, 35, and their eight-year-old son Mahin Hossain, said Shailkupa Police Station's OC Masum Khan.

In Gazipur, at least 25 people were injured when two buses collided head-on on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Tongi on Thursday afternoon, said Iskandar Habibur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Tongi West Police Station.

In Brahmanbaria, three people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Nabinagar–Companiganj regional road on Thursday morning.

Two of the deceased were identified as Abul Kashem and Sohag Mia, both passengers of the auto-rickshaw. The other victim was the three-wheeler driver but his name and other details could not be known, said Azadur Rahman, SI of Nabinagar Police Station.

[Our correspondents from respective districts contributed to the report.]