250 makeshift shelters burnt down in Rohingya camp fire

Around 250 makeshift shelters of Rohingyas were burnt down in a devastating fire at Camp 13 in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar this afternoon.

The residents of this camp suffered a fire incident just a week ago when over 200 settlements of the Rohingyas were burnt down.

The fire broke out at Block D-3 of Camp 13, known as Kathaltoli Bazar around 12:45pm, said Shafiqul Islam, station officer of Ukhiya Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The fire was brought under control around 1:20pm, and was completely doused by 3:50pm, he added.

Border Guard Bangladesh and Rohingya volunteers helped the firefighters douse the blaze.

Around 215 makeshift houses of Rohingyas and 130 shops were burnt to ashes while many other shelters were damaged in the fire, Shafiqul added.

Quoting Rohingyas, he said the refugees suspected that the fire was set by a group or a individual.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal visited the same camp yesterday, accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, and Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman.

Rohingya leaders said tension was prevailing at the camp since the visit from Friday night.

In such a situation, they suspected a Myanmar-based armed rebel group set the fire in the afternoon.