21 incidents of arson in 38 hrs: Fire Service

Miscreants set a bus of Airport-Bangabandhu Avenue Paribahan on fire in the capital’s Banglamotor area yesterday amid the two-day countrywide blockade. Photo: Collected

A total of 21 incidents of arson were reported across the country from 4:00am yesterday till 6:00pm today, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Of these, 12 arson attacks were reported in Dhaka city corporation areas, said Talha Bin Jasim, station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence media cell.

The fire official said a total of 16 incidents of arson were reported in Dhaka division, and four in Chattogram division.

A total of 16 buses, two trucks, one private car, one CNG-run auto-rickshaw, and one human hauler were torched during this period.

Forty-one fire engines with 242 firefighters were engaged to extinguish the blazes, added the fireman.