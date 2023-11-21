21 cocktail bombs recovered in Jashore

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) recovered a cache of 21 cocktail bombs in Jashore early today.

The cocktails were recovered near a pond in Bhabarber village under Benapole Port Police Station early today.

Rab-6 Jashore Camp Commander Major Mohammad Sakib Hossain said they received a tip about a large cache of cocktails being stored in Bhabarber village.

"Acting on this information, we conducted a raid in the village early this morning and recovered 21 cocktails next to a pond," Hossain said.

No arrests were made in the raid, but the Rab official said legal action would be taken against those responsible for storing the cocktails.