Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 21, 2023 05:16 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 21, 2023 05:22 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

21 cocktail bombs recovered in Jashore

Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 21, 2023 05:16 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 21, 2023 05:22 PM
Photo: Collected

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) recovered a cache of 21 cocktail bombs in Jashore early today.

The cocktails were recovered near a pond in Bhabarber village under Benapole Port Police Station early today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rab-6 Jashore Camp Commander Major Mohammad Sakib Hossain said they received a tip about a large cache of cocktails being stored in Bhabarber village.

"Acting on this information, we conducted a raid in the village early this morning and recovered 21 cocktails next to a pond," Hossain said.

No arrests were made in the raid, but the Rab official said legal action would be taken against those responsible for storing the cocktails.

 

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আওয়ামী লীগের মনোনয়ন ফরম বিক্রি ১৭ শতাংশ কমেছে

আসন্ন জাতীয় নির্বাচনে আওয়ামী লীগের মনোনয়ন ফরম বিক্রি গত জাতীয় নির্বাচনের তুলনায় প্রায় ১৭ শতাংশ কমেছে।

৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গাড়ি-ঘোড়ার বহর, কমলা ছিটিয়ে ছেলের মনোনয়ন জমা দিলেন হাজি সেলিম

১ ঘণ্টা আগে