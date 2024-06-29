20 shops gutted in Bagerhat fire

At least 20 shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in a market in Sarankhola upazila of Bagerhat on Thursday night.

The fire-hit shops included grocery, pharmacies, electronics and plastic goods.

Owners and fire services said the fire erupted in one of the shops of Rayenda Panch Rasta intersection in the upazila around 10:30pm.

Moniruzzaman Babul, general secretary of Rayenda Bazar Committee, urged the government to compensate the affected shopkeepers.

Sarankhola Fire Service and Civil Defence's Station Officer Md Aftab E Alam said it took an hour to bring the fire under control.

He said there is no longer a risk of the fire spreading.