2-yr-old drowns in pond

A two-year-old child drowned in a pond in Bararia village under the Balidia union of Magura's Mohammadpur upazila.

The deceased was identified as Meherima, daughter of Md. Abdullah Sardar of Bararia West Para.

She drowned in a ditch at his aunt's house in Shyamnagar village of the upazila on Thursday afternoon.

Mohammadpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Raihanul Islam confirmed the news yesterday.

Mehrima, along with her grandmother, went to visit her uncle Mahdi Hasan's house in Shyamnagar village on Thursday morning.

Later in the afternoon, Mehrima drowned in a pond near the house without anyone noticing.

A case has been registered in this regard at Mohammadpur Police Station.