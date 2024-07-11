2 workers killed in B’baria mudslide

Two workers were killed when a chunk of mud collapsed on them while they were excavating a pond with dredger at Bishutara village in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria last night.

The deceased are Delwar, 25, and Mansur Ali, 27, of Mymensingh district.

Emranul Islam, officer-in-charge of local Fire Service, said three workers were involved in excavating a pond with a dredger on Wednesday night.

At one stage, a chunk of mud from the dredger collapsed on them around 11:30 pm.

A worker managed to come out from the heap of mud but two others died.

Later, divers from local fire service recovered the bodies and sent those to the Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue.