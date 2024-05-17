2 workers die falling off building in Basabo

Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Fri May 17, 2024 12:01 PM
Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 12:11 PM

College student killed in bike accident

Two construction workers died and another was injured after they fell off from an under-construction building in Dhaka's Basabo area this morning.

The deceased were Altaf Hossain, 40, Antar, 25.

Another worker Mofizul Islam, 20, was being treated at the intensive care unit of Mugda Medical College Hospital, said Anwar Hossain, a sub-inspector (SI) of Sabujbagh Police Station.

The workers were working standing on a scaffold on the top floor of an 11-storey building at Mayakanan area.

They fell when the rope of the scaffold snapped around 9:45am, said Rabindra Nath Sarker, another SI of the police station.

With critical injuries, they were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared Altaf and Antar dead, police said.

