Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Sun Dec 17, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 12:22 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

2 workers die from electrocution in Tongi

Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Sun Dec 17, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 12:22 AM

Two workers of a construction company died from electrocution in Tongi's BSCIC industrial area yesterday.

Aynal Hossain, 38, and Ashraful Islam, 42, worked at a company named IDS construction, said Tongi East Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mustafizur Rahman.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Quoting witnesses and IDS supervisor Shamim Mia, the OC said the two workers got electrocuted while hoisting a national flag on a dew-soaked bamboo pole which came into contact with a live electrical wire. Both were critically injured.

Locals immediately took them to Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital, where the doctor declared them dead, the OC said.

Necessary legal works have been taken in this regard, the OC added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নির্বাচন

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনার মোট সম্পদ ৪ কোটি ৩৬ লাখ টাকার

আসন্ন দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনে গোপালগঞ্জ-৬ আসন থেকে প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতা করছেন শেখ হাসিনা।

এইমাত্র
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

আগারগাঁওয়ে মোটরসাইকেল চাপা দেওয়া ময়লাবাহী ট্রাকে অগ্নিকাণ্ড

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification