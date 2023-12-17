2 workers die from electrocution in Tongi

Two workers of a construction company died from electrocution in Tongi's BSCIC industrial area yesterday.

Aynal Hossain, 38, and Ashraful Islam, 42, worked at a company named IDS construction, said Tongi East Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mustafizur Rahman.

Quoting witnesses and IDS supervisor Shamim Mia, the OC said the two workers got electrocuted while hoisting a national flag on a dew-soaked bamboo pole which came into contact with a live electrical wire. Both were critically injured.

Locals immediately took them to Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital, where the doctor declared them dead, the OC said.

Necessary legal works have been taken in this regard, the OC added.