2 teenagers die after being hit by train in Jamalpur

Two teenagers died after being hit by a train in Jamalpur's Malandah upazila today.

The deceased were identified as Mujibor, 18, and Shakil Miah, 19, of Rugnai village, our Jamalpur correspondent reports quoting police.

Quoting locals, Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Railway Police Station, said that the Dewanganj-bound Commuter Express hit them in Durmut area around 12:30pm.

Police recovered and sent the bodies to Jamalpur district hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC added.