2 teen brothers among three killed in Natore road accident

Three people including two brothers were killed when a truck hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Natore's Singra upazila.

The deceased were identified as Hosne Ara Begum, 38, Imran Hossain, 19, and his brother Rabbi Hossain, 15, who was driving the auto-rickshaw.

All of them are residents of Bankurail village of Sukash Union. Imran and Rabbi are the sons of Abdul Momin of Bonkurail village in Singra upazila.

The incident took place at Durgapur Bazar of Singra's Sukash union when a truck hit the auto-rickshaw around 11:30am today, reports our Natore correspondent quoting police and locals.

Md Akhtaruzzaman, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) of Singra Circle, confirmed the incident and informed that police have recovered the bodies. The truck has been impounded.

According to locals, the auto-rickshaw was heading towards Bamihal when the speeding truck hit it. Three occupants of the auto-rikshaw were killed on the spot and another passenger was taken to Sadar Hospital with serious injuries.

The locals seized the truck. Later, the driver and helper were caught and handed over to police.