2 students killed in Munshiganj road accident

A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were killed after their bike hit a roadside tree in Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan upazila today.

The deceased are Mahbub Alam Nayan, 16, son of Alal Uddin of Chhatiantali area, and his friend Md Tuhin 17, son of Abul Kalam of the same area.

Both were class nine students from different schools, reports our Munshiganj correspondent quoting police and relatives.

The deceased's relatives said the two friends went out of their home to take a bike ride. When they reached Chhatiantali bus stand area, the motorbike hit a roadside tree after Tuhin lost control of the bike.

Later, the seriously injured boys were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared them dead, they added.

Md Mujahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sirajdikhan Police Station, also confirmed the accident.