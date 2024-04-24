2 Students’ death in road crash: Cuet students stage demo, block road

Cuet students angry over the death of two fellow students in a road crash on Monday blocked the Pahartali road in front of the university campus in Chattogram’s Raozan upazila yesterday. Photo: Collected

Cuet students blocked Chattogram-Kaptai road in front of the university yesterday, protesting the death of two students in a road crash on Monday.

The students, who started demonstrating around 10:00am, were on the road until 5:00pm, causing disruption to vehicular movement.

On Monday afternoon, two students of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology -- Shanto Saha and Taufiq Hossain -- were killed and another injured as a bus hit a motorbike.

They set fire to tyres during their demonstration for safe roads and justice. Photo: Collected

Angry students torched a bus on the road following the incident.

Contacted, Asadul Islam, a fourth-year student of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering at Cuet, said the demonstrating students sat in a meeting around 7:00pm yesterday and that the meeting decided to observe a mourning day for the deceased today on the campus.

Asad said, "We have given an ultimatum to the police and administration to arrest the bus driver and his helper in 72 hours. If they are not arrested within the time, we will take to the streets again."

Meanwhile, representatives from students, Cuet authorities, police, and administration and bus owner's association held a meeting at Chattogram Circuit House in the afternoon where students placed a nine-point demand.

The demands include immediate arrest of the bus driver and his helper and their exemplary punishment, establishment of modern medical centre on the Cuet campus, and construction of a four-lane highway from Kaptai Rastar Matha in Chattogram to Kaptai.

The meeting decided to pay compensation to the deceased and injured students, said SM Shafiullah, superintendent of Chattogram police, adding that the district administration would pay Tk 5 lakh to each of two deceased's families and Tk 3 lakh to the family of the injured student.

Besides, the bus owner's association would pay Tk 2 lakh to each of the deceased's family and Tk 1 lakh to the family of injured student, he said.

Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram, said top officials assured him of starting the work of four-lane road in a month.

Police are trying to arrest the driver and his assistant, he added.

A seven-member committee, led by additional district magistrate of Chattogram, has been formed to investigate the incident and it has been asked to submit the report within seven working days, said the SP.

Cuet VC Prof Rafiqul Alam said he would take steps so that the demands of students are met.