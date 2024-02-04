2 sisters killed in road crash

Two sisters were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between a lorry and a three-wheeler on Bhoraduba-Ghatail road in Mymensingh's Bhaluka upazila yesterday morning.

The deceased -- Asma Akter, 35, and her sister Shirina Akter, 26, -- were residents of Hatiber village in the same upazila. They were both readymade garment workers.

Of the injured, two, including another sister of the deceased Ajufa Akter, 28, were admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, police said.

Quoting locals, Shah Kamal Akanda, officer-in-charge of Bhaluka Police Station, said the battery-run auto-rickshaw, bound for Bhoraduba, collided head-on with an egg-laden lorry in Hatiber area around 5:00am, leaving the two siblings dead on the spot.

On information, police rescued the injured from the scene and recovered the bodies. However, the lorry driver managed to flee with the vehicle.

A case was filed with the police station in this connection, said the OC.