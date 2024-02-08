2 schoolboys killed as bike hits electric pole in Pirojpur

Two school students were killed and another was injured when their motorcycle hit a roadside electric pole in Pirojpur's Nazirpur this morning.

The deceased are Md Shadhin Sheikh, 16, son of Md Dalim Sheikh from Hoglabuniya village, and Md Rahman Sheikh, 15, son of Mukul Sheikh from Purbo Baniary village in the upazila.

Their classmate Md Tanjim, 15, of Tarabuniya village, was injured critically. Tanjim was sent to Gopalganj General Hospital for better treatment, our Pirojpur correspondent reports.

All of them are students of class 10 at Baroibuniya Secondary School in Nazirpur, said Subrato Kumar Roy, headteacher of the school.

He said the accident happened whe the three were riding on a bike to Matibhanga bazaar. The the accident took place at Mollabari around 9:15am.

Mohammad Shah Alam Howlader, officer-in-charge of Nazirpur Police Station, said the rider lost control over the bike and crashed into an electric pole.

Locals rescued them and took to Nazirpur Upazila health Complex where doctors declared Shadhin and Rahman brought dead, the OC added.