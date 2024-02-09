Accidents & Fires
UNB, Cox’s Bazar
Fri Feb 9, 2024 01:33 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 9, 2024 01:38 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

2 Rohingya children die as bus hits them in Cox’s Bazar

UNB, Cox’s Bazar
Fri Feb 9, 2024 01:33 PM Last update on: Fri Feb 9, 2024 01:38 PM
cox's bazar map

Two Rohingya children died after being hit by a bus of Payra Paribahan while crossing the Teknaf road in Cox's Bazar.

The incident happened at Teknaf's Leda area around 9:30 am on Friday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The identities of the deceased, who were residents of Teknaf's Leda Rohingya camp and believed to be between seven and eight years old, were not immediately known.

Teknaf Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Osman Gani confirmed the matter.

Two children died on the spot due to the high speed of the bus. Efforts are on to identify them. The bus has been seized, said the OC.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
পাবলিক বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে উপাচার্য নিয়োগে নীতিমালা প্রণয়নের প্রস্তাব ইউজিসির
|শিক্ষা

পাবলিক বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে উপাচার্য নিয়োগে নীতিমালা প্রণয়নের প্রস্তাব ইউজিসির

‘উপাচার্য পদে নিয়োগের ক্ষেত্রে রাজনৈতিক পরিচয়ই একমাত্র মাপকাঠি হওয়া উচিত নয়।’

২৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জন্ম-মৃত্যু নিবন্ধন: আইন লঙ্ঘন করে ডিএসসিসির সার্ভার, দক্ষিণের বাসিন্দাদের ভোগান্তি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X