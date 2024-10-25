2 RMG workers killed as truck hits bike in Gazipur

Two garment workers were killed after a truck collided with their motorcycle on Dhaka Mymensingh highway in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila this afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Yasin Ali, 35, son of Jamal Uddin of Jamalpur district and Ujjal Uddin, 30, son of Salim Mia of Rajbari Union of Sreepur upazila in Gazipur.

Both the victims worked as Junior CQI Quality at Mauna Fashion Limited in Gazipur, our local correspondent reports quoting police.

Sheikh Mohammad Mahbub Morshed, officer-in-charge of Mauna Highway Police Station, said the accident happened in MC Bazar area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway around 4:00pm.

The OC said the two garment workers sustained injuries in the road accident.

Both were taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said.

However, the police official could not know further details.