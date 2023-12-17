2 minors killed in trawler capsize

A teenager and a child were killed after a trawler capsized in Gaurganj canal, a tributary of Padma river, in Tongibari upazila of Munshiganj yesterday.

The deceased are Shipa Akter, 15, and Faiza, 6.

The trawler sank near Hasail Kheya ghat around 5:30pm after a bulk carrier collided with it, said OC Shoaib Ali of Tongibari Police Station.

Later, locals recovered the bodies, he added.

Police seized the bulk carrier but its crew managed to flee. The OC could not confirm how many passengers were onboard the trawler and how many are missing.

A team of Tongibari fire service reached the spot around 7:15pm, said Team Leader Atiqur Rahman. "We are yet to start the rescue operation as we have no divers. Steps are being taken to bring divers from Narayanganj," said the official.