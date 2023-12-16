2 minors killed in Munshiganj trawler capsize

Two minors were killed after a trawler capsized in Gaurganj canal, a tributary of Padma river, in Tongibari upazila of Munshiganj this evening.

The deceased were identified as Shipa Akter, 15, and Faiza, 6, reports our Munshiganj correspondent quoting police.

The trawler sank near Hasail Kheya ghat around 6:30pm after a bulk carrier collided with it, said Razib Khan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Tongibari Police Station.

Later, locals recovered the bodies from the spot, said the OC.

Their bodies have been kept at the Tongibari Upazila Health Complex.

Meanwhile, the bulk carrier was seized but its crew managed to flee, Razib Khan said.

However, the OC could not confirm how many passengers were onboard the trawler and how many are missing.

"We are near the spot. Details will be given later," the OC added.

A team of Tongibari Fire Service and Civil Defence reached the spot around 7:15pm, said Team Leader Atiqur Rahman.

"We are yet to start the rescue operation as we have no divers. Arrangements are being made to bring divers from Narayanganj," said the official.