UNB, Dhaka
Sun Jun 23, 2024 10:45 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 23, 2024 10:47 PM

2 men crushed under wheels of train in Dhaka

In separate incidents, two men were killed after being hit by trains in Kuril Bishwa Road area of Dhaka today.

The deceased were identified as Mahmudul Hasan, 30, and Tanjim Joy, 26.

Tanjim was crushed under the wheels of a Balaka commuter train while walking beside the rail track around 5:24am, said Tara Mia, sub-inspector of Airport Police Station.

Meanwhile, Mahmudul died on the spot after being hit by a train around 10:20am near the Cantonment Rail Station while crossing the rail track.

He used to work at a private company, said the official.

Two separate unnatural cases were filed.

 

 

 

 

 

