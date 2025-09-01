Accidents & Fires
2 madrasa students drown in Gazipur pond

Two madrasa students drowned while taking a bath in a pond in Gazipur yesterday.

The victims are Rabeya Khatun, 8, daughter of Zakir Hossain of the Dhirashram area, and Mohana Begum, 8, daughter of Milan Mia, said police.

Both of them were neighbours and Class 1 students at the local Al Noor Academy Madrasa.

Joydebpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mehedi Hasan told The Daily Star that Rabeya and Mohana went to take a bath in a pond in the West Dhirashram area at around 3:00pm.

When they did not return after a long time, family members started searching for them. Later, they were rescued from the pond and taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared them dead on arrival.

The OC said the bodies were handed over to their families after completing the legal process without autopsy.

