Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Mon Apr 22, 2024 02:14 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 02:18 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

2 killed as truck, three-wheeler collide in Chattogram

Star Digital Report
Mon Apr 22, 2024 02:14 PM Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 02:18 PM

Two persons were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Boalkhali upazila of Chattogram this morning.

The deceased were identified as Delwar Hossain, 30, driver of the auto-rickshaw and Mizanur Rahman, 32, a fish trader.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The accident occurred around 6:30am in Raikhali Pool area on Arakan Road, according to Ahsab Uddin, officer-in-charge of Boalkhali Police Station.

Quoting witnesses, police said Mizanur was traveling to Gomdandi Fish Market in Boalkhali to purchase fish when the sand-laden truck collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw.

Auto-rickshaw driver Delwar died on the spot while Mizanur succumbed to his injuries at Boalkhali Upazila Health Complex.

The bodies were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene, said the OC.

 

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
চিনি
|অর্থনীতি

চিনির বাজার: সরকারি থেকে বেসরকারি নিয়ন্ত্রণে

চট্টগ্রাম কাস্টমস হাউসের তথ্য অনুসারে, মেঘনা গ্রুপ সাড়ে ৪০ শতাংশ ও সিটি গ্রুপ সাড়ে ২৮ শতাংশ অপরিশোধিত চিনি আমদানি করছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আবহাওয়া

সারাদেশে আরও ৩ দিনের হিট অ্যালার্ট

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification