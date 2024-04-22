2 killed as truck, three-wheeler collide in Chattogram

Two persons were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Boalkhali upazila of Chattogram this morning.

The deceased were identified as Delwar Hossain, 30, driver of the auto-rickshaw and Mizanur Rahman, 32, a fish trader.

The accident occurred around 6:30am in Raikhali Pool area on Arakan Road, according to Ahsab Uddin, officer-in-charge of Boalkhali Police Station.

Quoting witnesses, police said Mizanur was traveling to Gomdandi Fish Market in Boalkhali to purchase fish when the sand-laden truck collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw.

Auto-rickshaw driver Delwar died on the spot while Mizanur succumbed to his injuries at Boalkhali Upazila Health Complex.

The bodies were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene, said the OC.