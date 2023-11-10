2 killed as truck runs over motorbike in Lakshmipur

Two persons riding on a motorbike were killed as a truck ran over them in Ramgati upazila of Lakshmipur this evening.

The deceased are Arif Hossain, 18, son of Kabir Hossain and Mohammad Momim, 30, son of Mohammad Selim of Chargosai village under the upazila.

They were butchers by profession at local Syed Moulvibazar.

Police and locals said that the accident happened around 5:00 pm when the truck crashed into the motorbike from behind in Ram Doyal Bazar Mor, leaving the two dead on the spot.

Ramgati Police Station's Officer-in-charge Mohammad Solaiman said the bodies were sent to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy after recovery from the spot.

The trucker was detained, and legal action would be taken in this connection, he added.