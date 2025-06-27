2 killed as truck plunges into ditch

Two women were killed and at least seven injured when a truck carrying a group of bede people, veered off the road and plunged into a roadside ditch in Wazirpur upazila of Barishal yesterday afternoon.

The victims are Mosammat Tufani, 28, and Mosammat Razia, 35, of Khoyra village in Munshiganj district, said police.

Aminur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the Gournadi Highway Police, said the incident occurred around 1:45pm on the Dhaka-Barishal highway, when a Patuakhali-bound truck from Dhaka, carrying 20-25 members of a Bede community, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

Two people died on the spot. The injured were taken to a hospital.