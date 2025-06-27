Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Barishal
Fri Jun 27, 2025 04:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 04:11 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

2 killed as truck plunges into ditch

Fri Jun 27, 2025 04:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 04:11 AM
Our Correspondent, Barishal
Fri Jun 27, 2025 04:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 04:11 AM
Photo: Collected

Two women were killed and at least seven injured when a truck carrying a group of bede people, veered off the road and plunged into a roadside ditch in Wazirpur upazila of Barishal yesterday afternoon.

The victims are Mosammat Tufani, 28, and Mosammat Razia, 35, of Khoyra village in Munshiganj district, said police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Aminur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the Gournadi Highway Police, said the incident occurred around 1:45pm on the Dhaka-Barishal highway, when a Patuakhali-bound truck from Dhaka, carrying 20-25 members of a Bede community, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

Two people died on the spot. The injured were taken to a hospital.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘বিতর্কিত’ ডিএনএ প্রকল্প শুরু, কৃত্রিম মানুষ কি তৈরি হওয়ার পথে?

এই গবেষণা এতদিন নিষিদ্ধ ছিল। কারণ আশঙ্কা করা হচ্ছিল—এটি ডিজাইনার বেবি বা ভবিষ্যৎ প্রজন্মের জন্য অপ্রত্যাশিত পরিবর্তনের দিকে নিয়ে যেতে পারে।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

জোহরানের ‘জয়’ ইসরায়েলপন্থিদের জন্য ‘চরমবার্তা’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে