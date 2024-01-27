2 killed as truck hits motorbike

Two people were killed as a truck coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle in Mastul area on 300-feet road in Dhaka early yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Sajib Hossain, 35, and Roman, 33.

Another man, Deen Mohammed, 35, was injured and was receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

The accident took place around 4:45am when the trio was returning to Dhaka from Purbachal on the motorcycle.

Roman died on the spot, while Sajib and Deen Mohammad were first taken to a nearby hospital, where they were shifted to DMCH in critical condition.

Sajib died around 7:15am while undergoing treatment, said Shahidul Islam, sub-inspector of Khilkhet Police Station.

Police are trying to identify the truck, he added.