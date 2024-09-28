2 killed as truck hits easy bike in Faridpur

Two people were killed and two others injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway in Faridpur's Bhanga upazila last night.

The deceased are Harun or Rashid, 42, of Ghangadhardi village under Bhanga upazila, and Kabir Matubbar, 55, of Chumurdi village of the same upazila, reports our Faridpur correspondent quoting police.

The two injured have been admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur.

Confirming the matter, Abdullah Hel Baki, sub-inspector of Bhanga Highway Police Station, said the accident took place in Purba Sodordi village around 10:30pm last night when a battery-run easy bike was hit by a truck.

He said the truck driver lost control over the wheels and hit the three-wheeler carrying four passengers.

Kabir Matubbar died on the spot, he said, adding that the three injured were sent to Faridpur's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital. Harun was later referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

He died while receiving treatment at the DMCH around 2:00pm today, the SI added.