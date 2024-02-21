2 killed as truck hits bike in Jashore

Two people were killed after a truck hit a motorcycle in Manirampur upazila of Jashore this evening.

The deceased were identified as Noor Mohammad,30, son of Momin Haque of Mahmudkati village of the upazila, and Sabuj Hossain, 35, son of late Joynal Abedin of Raghunathpur village of the same upazila, reports our Benapole correspondent quoting police.

ABM Mehdi Masud, officer-in-charge (OC) of Manirampur Police Station, said Noor and Sabuj were going towards Manirampur from Jhikargacha on a motorcycle.

When they reached Vasudevpur Patti area on Manirampur-Jhikargacha road around 7:00pm, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle.

Noor Mohammad died on the spot, said the police official.

The injured Sabuj was taken to nearby Jhikargachha Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead, said the OC.

OC Mehdi Masud further said police seized the truck but its driver and helper managed to flee the scene.