Accidents & Fires
UNB, Meherpur
Mon Apr 1, 2024 12:59 PM
2 killed as truck hits bicycle in Meherpur

Two people were killed when a cement-carrying truck hit a bicycle on Meherpur-Chuadanga road in Chandbil area of Meherpur early today.

One of the deceased was identified as Hasan Ali, 21, of Chandbil village.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Circle) Abdul Karim said a Meherpur-bound truck hit the bicycle, leaving its two riders dead on the spot.

The two youths were going to Meherpur from Chandbil, the police official said.

On information, two teams of fire service and police rushed to the spot.

Police arrested truck driver Babul from the spot.

The bodies were sent to Meherpur General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

