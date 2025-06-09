2 killed in truck-easy-bike collision in Khulna

4 injured

Two people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and an easy-bike in the Darogar Bhita area near Rupsha Bridge in Khulna early today.

The victims are Rafiqul Islam, 56, the easy-bike driver, and Tanzil, 12, one of the passengers, said police.

The accident occurred around 6:00am.

Md Abdur Rahim, a sub-inspector and in-charge of Lobonchora Police Station, said a group of people from Chandpur was travelling to Khulna to visit relatives.

They were riding an easy-bike that was reportedly on the wrong side of the road when it was hit by a truck coming from Bagerhat. Two died on the spot and four others were injured.

The injured were taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the victims have been kept at the hospital morgue.