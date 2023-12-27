Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Tangail
Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 04:33 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

2 killed as truck crushes autorickshaw

Our Correspondent, Tangail
Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 04:33 AM
Traffic police died in road accident at Uttara

Two people, including a child, died and 11 others were injured after a truck collided with a bus and overturned on top of a CNG-run autorickshaw, crushing it completely in Kalihati upazila of Tangail yesterday.

The incident happened on the Tangail-Mymensingh road in Chatipara area of the upazila around 2:00pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The deceased were identified as Hiraman Begum, 80, of Shialkol village in Bhuapur upazila of Tangail and Abdullah, 13, of Tarabari area in Narandia union of Kalihati.

Of the injured, two were identified as autorickshaw driver Mohammad Rabiul, 35, of Soya Palima village in Kalihati upazila, and passenger Hasna Begum, 30, of Baroi village in Bhuanpur upazila.

The identity of the rest of the injured could not be determined immediately, said Kamrul Faruk, officer-in-charge of Kalihati Police Station.

The injured were admitted to Tangail General Hospital, he said.

The OC also they recovered the bodies of the victims and would hand them over to their families after due legal formalities.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ডান্ডাবেড়ি পরিয়ে অসুস্থ যুবদল নেতাকে হাসপাতালে নিলো কারা কর্তৃপক্ষ
|রাজনীতি

ডান্ডাবেড়ি পরিয়ে অসুস্থ যুবদল নেতাকে হাসপাতালে নিলো কারা কর্তৃপক্ষ

‘জালাল অসুস্থ, তবে যে কোনো সময় তিনি সুস্থ হয়ে পালিয়ে যেতে পারেন।’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

মানিকগঞ্জ-২: নৌকায় ভোট না দিলে হাত কেটে ফেলার হুমকি আলী ইস্কান্দারের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification