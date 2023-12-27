2 killed as truck crushes autorickshaw

Two people, including a child, died and 11 others were injured after a truck collided with a bus and overturned on top of a CNG-run autorickshaw, crushing it completely in Kalihati upazila of Tangail yesterday.

The incident happened on the Tangail-Mymensingh road in Chatipara area of the upazila around 2:00pm.

The deceased were identified as Hiraman Begum, 80, of Shialkol village in Bhuapur upazila of Tangail and Abdullah, 13, of Tarabari area in Narandia union of Kalihati.

Of the injured, two were identified as autorickshaw driver Mohammad Rabiul, 35, of Soya Palima village in Kalihati upazila, and passenger Hasna Begum, 30, of Baroi village in Bhuanpur upazila.

The identity of the rest of the injured could not be determined immediately, said Kamrul Faruk, officer-in-charge of Kalihati Police Station.

The injured were admitted to Tangail General Hospital, he said.

The OC also they recovered the bodies of the victims and would hand them over to their families after due legal formalities.