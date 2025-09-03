2 killed as train hits truck in Gazipur

Two people were killed as a train hit a truck at a rail crossing on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Dakshin area of Gazipur ​​Sadar upazila early today.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Babul Hossain, 55, the owner of the drum truck, and its driver Ujjwal Mia, 50.

Inspector Nadiruzzaman of Joydebpur Junction Railway Police confirmed The Daily Star that the accident occurred around 1:00am.

Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in-charge of Tongi Railway Station Police Outpost, said that the Dhaka-bound Panchagarh Express train from Panchagarh collided with a drum truck when it was crossing the level crossing, leaving the two injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took one of them to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Babul Hossain dead.

Ujjwal Mia was taken to Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital in Tongi, where he was also declared dead.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, police said.

A notice was found beside the railway tracks at the scene that read, "Cross at your own risk."