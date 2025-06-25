2 killed as train hits bike in Nilphamari

Two bikers were killed after an intercity train hit their motorbike near a Nilphamari rail crossing area early today.

The deceased were identified as Bhobesh Chandra Roy, 30, and Sontosh Chandra Roy, 45.

Both were from Chawra Borobasa Patowari Para village in Sadar upazila and worked as day labourers, said Officer-in-Charge of Saidpur Railway Police Mahamudunnabi.

According to railway police and eyewitnesses, the Chilahati-bound train, Chilahati Express, coming from Dhaka, was approaching Nilphamari Railway Station around 6:30am. When the train neared the Arazi Polashbari Kanaikata rail crossing, it struck a motorbike carrying the two victims.

Both were killed on the spot.

Locals said the rail crossing had no gate.

Nilphamari Station Master Mithun Roy confirmed the incident and said it occurred just minutes before the train was scheduled to stop at the station.

The OC said process is underway to hand over the bodies to their families.