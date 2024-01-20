2 killed as tourist car plunges into ditch in Bandarban

11 injured

Two tourists, including a female student of Dhaka University, were killed and 11 others injured when a tourist car plunged into a hill ravine in Ruma upazila of Bandarban this morning.

The deceased were identified as Firoza Khatun, 53, and Zoynab Khatun, 24, reports our local correspondent quoting Bandarban Ruma Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Syed Mahbubul Haque.

DU Prof Maksudur Rahman told our DU correspondent that Zoynab was a master's student of department of criminology.

The injured are Rafan, 12, Ushasi Nag,15, Dr Juba Roy, 45, Mahfuza Islam Rupa, 45, Amena Begum, 60, Tahmina Tanjim Talukder, 19, Tannim, 21, Rizvi 34, Anjuman Haque, 35, Etu, 16, and Swarna, 23.

All the injured were taken to Bandarban Sadar Hospital, according to the local administration of Ruma.

UNO Syed Mahbubul Haque said a group of 57 tourists from an organisation -- "Narir Chokhe Bishwa Dekha" -- went to Bandarban's Keokradon yesterday on five 4x4 vehicles, locally known as chander gari, and spent the night there.

The accident happened around 11:00am today when one of the vehicles carrying 13 tourists lost control and plunged into a ravine in Darjeeling Para area on Ruma-Keokradong on their way to Bandarban town.