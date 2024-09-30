2 killed, three hurt as lorry hits parked rickshaw vans in Dinajpur

Two people were killed and three others injured when a lorry crashed into rickshaw vans parked along the roadside in Ghoraghat upazila of Dinajpur this morning.

The deceased were identified as Md Abdul Gaffar, 68, of Pirganj upazila in Rangpur, and Anwar Hossain, 50, of Birampur upazila in Dinajpur. Both were rickshaw van pullers, said Md Asaduzzaman Asad, officer-in-charge of Ghoraghat Police Station.

The accident occurred around 7:30am when the lorry, coming from Dhaka, veered off the road and rammed into at least eight rickshaw vans. Gaffar was killed on the spot, while four others were injured, reports our Dinajpur correspondent quoting police.

Rescuers from the Fire Service and Civil Defence, along with local residents, took the injured to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex, where Anwar died of his injuries.

The accident caused traffic to halt for about an hour on the highway, the OC said.

Police have seized the van and detained the driver, Md Siddique, 40, he added.