2 killed in Thakurgaon bike collision

Two people, including a teenager, were killed when two motorcycles collided at Daulatpur village in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila this afternoon.

The deceased are Nayan Islam, 14, son of Nur Islam of Daulatpur village and Mostafijur Rahman, 26, son of Reajul Islam of Begunbari village under the same upazila.

The incident occurred around 4:30pm on the Khochabari-Begunbari road leaving Nayan Islam dead on the spot, reports our local correspondent, quoting police.

Locals rescued Mostafijur and brought him to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge ABM Firoz Wahid said the bodies of the victims will be handed over to the families after completion of legal procedures.