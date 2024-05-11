Accidents & Fires
UNB, Dhaka
Sat May 11, 2024 10:02 AM
Last update on: Sat May 11, 2024 10:40 AM

Accidents & Fires

2 killed as tanker lorry ploughs into tea shop in Dinajpur

Photo: UNB

Two people were killed when a tanker lorry ploughed into a roadside shop at Kauga intersection in Dinajpur Sadar upazila early today.

The deceased were identified as Azhar Ali, 60, a security guard from Biswanathpur village, and Rana, 25, of Kauga village in the same upazila.

The accident took place around 5:15am when the tanker lorry ploughed into a tea shop after its driver lost control, leaving one dead on the spot and another injured, said Farid Hossain, in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.

The injured was taken to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police arrested the driver of the tanker lorry and his helper.

