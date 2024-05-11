2 killed in Sirajganj road accidents

At least two people were killed in separate road accidents on local Bogura-Nagarbari road in Shahjadpur upazila of Siraganj last morning.

The deceased are Nargis Khatun, 35, of Tetiarkanda village, and Arshed Pramanik, 60, of Shol Capri village in Shahjadpur upazila.

Hatikumrul Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Abdul Wadud said Nargis died as a truck hit her while she was crossing the road in Jugnidah area around 10:30am.

Police seized the truck but its driver fled the scene, he said.

Meanwhile, another truck hit a CNG-run autorickshaw in front of Baghabari Gas Pump on the highway around 11:00am.

Arshed Pramanik, a passenger of the autorickshaw, was declared dead at a hospital, OC Wadud said.

The driver of the auto-rickshaw was also injured in the accident, he added.

Meanwhile, in Dinajpur, at least 25 people were injured when a bus carrying them lost control and crashed into a roadside tree on Birampur-Panchbibi road in Hakimpur upazila yesterday afternoon.

Shamim Hossain, a sub-inspector of Hakimpur Police Station, said that the bus was carrying at least 40 people.

The injured were admitted to the Hakimpur Upazila Health Complex.

[Our correspondents from Pabna and Dinajpur contributed to this report.]