2 killed in Sirajganj road accident

At least two people, including a woman, were killed after a human hauler collided with an auto-rickshaw in Tarash upazila of Sirajganj this afternoon.

One of the victims was identified as auto-rickshaw driver Saidar Rahman, 30, of Belai village in Pabna's Chatmohar upazila.

The identity of the female passenger could not be known immediately, our Pabna correspondent reports quoting police.

Abdul Wadud, officer-in-charge Hatikumrul Highway Police Station, said the accident took place in Hamkuria area of Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway around 3:30pm.

Following the accident, the auto-rickshaw passenger died on the spot while its driver died on the way to a hospital, the OC said.

However, the human hauler driver (Nasiman) driver managed to flee the scene, added the police official.