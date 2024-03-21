2 killed in separate road accidents in Ctg
Two people died in separate road accidents in Rangunia and Boalkhali upazilas of Chattogram today.
The deceased were identified as Mohammad Abdul Hannan, 34, a CNG-run autorickshaw driver and Azizur Rahman, 38, a truck driver.
In Rangunia, a fish-laden truck collided with a CNG auto-rickshaw on the Chattogram-Kaptai road at 9:00am, killing the auto-rickshaw driver on the spot and injuring three passengers.
Police rushed to the spot and took the injured to Rangunia Upazila Health Complex, said Abdullah Al Mamun, sub-inspector of Rangunia Police Station.
Both the vehicles have been seized but the truck driver fled the spot, he added.
In Boalkhali, a truck driver died when his truck overturned in a paddy field beside Kanungopara Sreepur Bura Masjid Road early today, said Nur-e-Alam, sub-inspector of Boalkhali Police Station.
Later, the body was taken to Patiya, he said.
