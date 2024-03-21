Accidents & Fires
UNB, Chattogram
Thu Mar 21, 2024 09:53 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 21, 2024 09:57 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

2 killed in separate road accidents in Ctg

UNB, Chattogram
Thu Mar 21, 2024 09:53 PM Last update on: Thu Mar 21, 2024 09:57 PM

Two people died in separate road accidents in Rangunia and Boalkhali upazilas of Chattogram today.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Abdul Hannan, 34, a CNG-run autorickshaw driver and Azizur Rahman, 38, a truck driver.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In Rangunia, a fish-laden truck collided with a CNG auto-rickshaw on the Chattogram-Kaptai road at 9:00am, killing the auto-rickshaw driver on the spot and injuring three passengers.

Police rushed to the spot and took the injured to Rangunia Upazila Health Complex, said Abdullah Al Mamun, sub-inspector of Rangunia Police Station.

Both the vehicles have been seized but the truck driver fled the spot, he added.

In Boalkhali, a truck driver died when his truck overturned in a paddy field beside Kanungopara Sreepur Bura Masjid Road  early today, said Nur-e-Alam, sub-inspector of Boalkhali Police Station.

Later, the body was taken to Patiya, he said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|পরিবেশ

বান্দরবানে বন থেকে অন্তত ২৫০ মাতৃগাছ কর্তন, দুই আ. লীগ নেতার বিরুদ্ধে অভিযোগ

পুরোনো বড় গাছগুলো কেটে নেওয়ার প্রভাব পড়ছে জীব বৈচিত্র্যের ওপর। এসব গাছ নিয়ে যাওয়ার জন্য পাহাড় কেটে ও ঝিরির পানির প্রবাহ বন্ধ করায় প্রাকৃতিক পরিবেশের ক্ষতি হচ্ছে। পানীয় জলের সংকটে পড়ছেন স্থানীয় লোকজন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ইউরোপে স্থায়ী হতে মরিয়া তারা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification