2 killed in separate motorcycle accidents in Dhaka

Two persons, including an 11-year-old boy, were killed in separate accidents in the capital yesterday.

In Mohammadpur, a lorry hit a motorbike in the early hours of today killing the boy and injuring his father and brother.

Rifat,11, died on the spot, while his father Liton, 52, and elder brother Fahad, 14, were injured in the accident, Deb Lal, sub-inspector of Mohammadpur Police station, told The Daily Star.

Shafiul Alam, sub-inspector of Mohammadpur Police station, said the accident happened when Liton was going to the Washpur area on his motorcycle. When they reached Teen Rasta intersection around 12:00am, the lorry hit the bike.

The injured were taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, added the police official.

In another accident, a man was killed when an unidentified motorcycle him in front of the Kakali footbridge in Banani around 9:15pm yesterday.

The man, Md Shahjahan Talukdar, 60, hailing from Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan, was declared dead by doctors when taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 11:55 pm, the DMCH sources said.

The victim, a tailor by profession, used to live in Dhaka's Gendaria area.